Hedge Fund Holdouts Revealed!

The Chrysler hedge funds holdouts who refused to go along with the Obama-UAW restructuring have been revealed. Initially they resisted submitting their names, in part due to safety concerns, but the judge ruled otherwise.



The names, which can be found on page 5 of the document below include:

The Schultze Master Fund, The Arrow Distressed Securities Fund, Scultz Apex Masters, Stairway Capital Management, Group G Partners, GGCP Sequoia, Oppenheimer Senior Floating Rate Fund, Oppenheimer Master Loan Fund and Foxhill Master Opportunity Fund. The funds’ addresses are included.

Members of Chrysler’s Non-TARP Lenders Group



