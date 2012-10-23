PAAMCO Doesn't Want Any 'Hedge Fund Hipsters'

Jane Buchan, CEO and co-founder at Pacific Alternative Asset Management Co., told Bloomberg TV’s “Market Makers” today that when they’re looking for a hedge fund manager they don’t want any so-called “hedge fund hipsters.”



No, she’s not talking about hedge funders who rock skinny jeans and messy haircuts.

“We’re looking for people who have unique ideas. We don’t want people who we call ‘hedge fund hipsters’ — people who are contrarian just for the sake of being contrarian…” Buchan said.

Watch below:

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly referred to Pacific Alternative Asset Management Co. as PIMCO.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.