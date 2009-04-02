Hedge Fund Highbridge Actually Sees Cash Inflows

This is a rare story. After a long stretch of deleveraging and investors pulling cash out of alternative investment vehicles, hedge fund Highbridge is actually seeing inflows.



The fund took in $1 billion in the first quarter, reports FT, citing people familiar with the matter. At other funds, including DE Shaw, several big redemption requests have been canceled.

There is some logic behind this. Some of the severe panic has obviously subsided a little. And the fact is that many marquee hedge fund names have solidly outperformed the market, if only by being flat or being down a couple per cent.

