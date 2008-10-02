Hedge Fund Guy Just Pays Most Money Ever For Financial District Apartment

And, it’s in the Setai, no less, a satellite of the Miami hotel/condo favoured by formerly rich finance guys and Ryan Seacrest. Well, even though the company rep admitted to us that as of late sales “are still active, but not as active”—we’re sure!—someone with too much money closed on the penthouse (the top penthouse of five penthouses, but whatever), during the first week of the crash (though he had been in talks for months) for a total of $7.82 million. He paid the original price of $6.8 million plus a little extra because he wanted some changes.



Here’s the scoop on the apartment and said changes, specifically, according to a press release about it: The buyer purchased a 3,424-square-foot three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath penthouse. The residence features two walk-in closets, a two-sided fireplace, and many customised features, including the installation of a NanaWall (a retractable wall of glass windows), elegant Basaltina stone flooring, private sauna room with Jacuzzi, wet bar, Gaggenau wine case, an accent lighting package, electronic metal blinds and a deluxe A/V package, which includes six LCD TV’s with Blue-Ray disc players and surround sound system.

The rep described this to us as a bachelor pad. (Hmm, so’s this!)

Anyway, we don’t know the identity of the buyer, except that he’s based in Europe and runs a hedge fund, but given the info above anyone want to guess? Either post a comment or send us an email at [email protected].

