Hedge Fund God Hugh Hendry Explains Why Nobody Would Hire Him When He First Came To London

We’re just stinking our teeth into this multi-part Hugh Hendry interview posted recently on YouTube.



In the first video, he talks about his entrance into finance and the hedge fund world, and why nobody would hire him at first when he moved to London.

Why? Because he wasn’t an expert in any one area, and was too much of a generalist (basically, he was a macro guy before it was cool).

In the video, he also talks about super-cycles of debt, and the 40-year revulsion towards debt following the stock market crash in 1929, and how we’re entering a similar period now.

Definitely watch the whole video.

