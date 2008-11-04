Hedge Fund Fugitive Wore Sunglasses On Penis

Have fun in jail!



NYPost’s Page Six: THE first thing Sam Israel, the CEO of collapsed hedge fund Bayou, did after receiving a 20-year sentence to federal prison in April was have “crazy sex” with his girlfriend, Debra Ryan.

Israel, 48, faked his own death in June to avoid prison by scrawling “Suicide Is Painless” on the hood of his abandoned car. He’d already been sentenced and ordered to pay his swindled victims $350 million, but the judge had given him “six weeks to settle his affairs.” Israel vanished the morning he was supposed to surrender. Weeks later, his mother handed him over to authorities.

Now Ryan, who confessed to helping her boyfriend flee, opens up to Marie Claire magazine about their relationship. The leggy blonde described Israel as a “holy lamb,” even though her romance with him left her $500,000 in debt and with a criminal record.

…”A joker, Israel liked to sneak up on her, once while wearing sunglasses on his penis,” the article relates, and cites their “blazing sex life” when they first got together.

…Israel claimed to have chronic back pain, and he spent his days knocked out from painkillers while avoiding calls from his investors. “He was like a little kid who wants attention from his mum,” Ryan recalled, describing excuses he made for not leaving the house or ever answering the phone.

