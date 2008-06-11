Hedge Fund Fraudster Sam Israel Faked Suicide To Avoid Jail?

Ex hedge fund manager Samuel Israel was due to report to prison yesterday to start serving a 20 year sentence for defrauding investors out of $400 million. He didn’t. Instead, his SUV was found parked on the Bear Mountain Bridge (Hudson River) with the note “Suicide is painless” scrawled in the dust on the hood. Israel himself was nowhere to be found.



Police haven’t found a body. Given Israel’s history, they’re also not dumb enough to expect to find one.

The FBI is now involved, and in addition to dredging the river, they’re no doubt going to be checking the borders.

More as we get it…

