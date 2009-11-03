Hedge Fund Founding Father Blasts Jewish Philanthropic Leaders

Billionaire philanthropist Michael Steinhardt, whose launch of the Steinhardt, Fine, Berkowitz & Co.way back in 1967 makes him one of the founding fathers of hedge funds, delivered a bold speech indicting Jewish leadership for not doing enough on Monday.



The speech came at an event touting a study claiming Birthright Israel, which was founded in part by Steinhardt, has done quite achieved quite a lot to combat intermarriage.The Jewish Channel put the speech up on its website.





