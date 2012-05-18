Hedge Fund Employee Explains Why He Only Dates 'Dumb' Models

Photo: Jemingway via flickr

Here at Clusterstock we’re on the hunt to find the right people for our first-ever most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes on Wall Street list. Aside from taking reader nominations (keep sending them in!), we’re scouring Manhattan to bring you the cream of the crop.



We recently approached an attractive hedge fund employee about being on our list.

During our conversation, he told us he only dates models.

Naturally, we pressed on to understand why besides their good looks.

First, the hedge fund employee said he only dates women who are really, really tall. He said 5’9″is the minimum height.

Then, he said they have to be super skinny either a size 0 or 2, no exceptions.

Finally, he added the dumber the girl is the better.

The reason, he explained, is because after a long day of work he’d rather be around someone who would talk about “breaking her nail” than someone who could carry on an intellectual conversation.

Guess he just wants to relax.

SEE ALSO: I Tried A Dating Service Designed For Wall Streeters >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.