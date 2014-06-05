Here's How Much The Average Money Manager At A Hedge Fund Made Last Year

Institutional Investor’s Alphahas released its annual hedge fund employee compensation report for 2013 and the numbers are looking great for folks on the buyside.

Even though only a small handful of hedge funds managed to outperform the S&P, which closed up about 30% in 2013, compensation for hedge fund portfolio managers skyrocketed.

From Institutional Investor’s Alpha:

…Fuelled by fat bonuses, total compensation for senior portfolio managers rose 27.6 per cent, to $US1,465,468, according to the 2014 Hedge Fund Compensation Report by Institutional Investor’s Alpha. Junior-level portfolio managers did even better, with their compensation surging 81.3 per cent over 2012, to a mean of $US887,717.

Based on those numbers, life looks better on the buyside.

Then again, 2014 isn’t looking so hot for most hedge funds. The average hedge fund is up a little over 1%, while the S&P is up nearly 5%.

