Sexual Harassment In Latin Is Still Sexual Harassment

Is it sexual harassment if the victim doesn’t speak the language in question?



Probably so. It takes about five seconds to plug “irrumabo vos, et pedicabo vos” into Google, and come up with something along the lines of “I will bugger you and face-fuck you.”

A young woman found this out after contacting hedge fund boss (and noted Classics scholar) Mark Lowe and asking him to translate a phrase for her. He translated her phrase and then responded that his motto was “irrumabo vos, et pedicabo vos,” which he said means “screw you and bugger you.”

The woman, Ariane Gordji, gave testimony today in a harassment case brought against Lowe by another woman, according to the Daily Mail.

Read the full article here.

