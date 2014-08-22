Hedge Fund Bonuses Got Whacked In London

AP Photo A member of Her Majesty’s Body Guard of the Honorable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms, waits for the start of the annual State Opening of Parliament ceremony in London, Wednesday Nov. 18, 2009.

Remember that time you thought you might want to move to a fund in London?

Maybe reconsider.

Bloomberg reports that bonuses for hedge fund employees have dropped 94% since 2012, according to data collected by Emoulment.com.

Across the board compensation shrank by 50%.

Your average mid-level employee or director is now taking home a $US13,300 in their bonus as opposed to around $US220,000 in 2012.

Base salaries have fallen to just under $US150,000 from just under $US200,000 since 2012 as well.

Of course, there’s a reason for this. Simply — Hedge funds aren’t performing.

Hedge funds have returned 1% year to date, according to Goldman Sachs’ ‘Hedge Fund Trend Monitor’, an analysis of 775 hedge funds. Meanwhile the s&p 500 has returned 7%.

“Consistent large allocations to retail and media stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector have been headwinds to returns,” said the report.

Hedge funds have allocated 20% of their assets to this sector, which has only returned 1% year to date.

That doesn’t mean funds are necessarily changing their strategies though.

“Portfolio turnover continued to fall to new record lows,” said Goldman.

