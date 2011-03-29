Hedge Funds Still Buying This "Dip" Like Crazy

At this point, the market has already rebounded so sharply from its Japan lows that it might not be right to call it a “dip” anymore, but whatever it is, hedge funds are still buying it.



Last week we noted, how in the previous week, hedge funds really upped their long exposure to major index futures.

In this most recent week? Same story.

Photo: BofA/ML

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.