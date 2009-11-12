Hedge Funds Will Be Larger Than Ever In 2010

Hedge fund assets are set to hit a new all-time high according to Deutsche Bank.



After dropping to $1.3 trillion down from $2 trillion during the financial crisis, fund flows are now so strong that the industry should pass its previous peak in assets under management by the end of 2010. The industry will then keep growing further, and is far from dead.

The poor performance of major stock indices over the past few years now has an increasing number of investors hoping to achieve above average returns. The catch, of course, is that we can’t all be above average.

