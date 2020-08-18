Australians could be about to see a discount on their student debt for the first time since 1997, thanks to the coronavirus

Outstanding student debts could fall for just the third time on record this year. (Martin Berry, Loop Images, Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Outstanding Australian student debts could fall on their own this year, if the economy continues to decline.

The nation’s HECS-HELP debt is fixed to the growth in the consumer price index (CPI), which fell by its largest margin in more than 70 years in June.

If the next three quarters don’t erase the fall, outstanding HECS-HELP debts will automatically reduce.

The nation’s former students could be in for a tiny bit of debt relief as Australia wrestles with a prolonged recession.

Many are accustomed to seeing their debt grow each year before their tax contribution is made, but the next 12 months could see the usual dynamic flipped on its head.

While HECS-HELP loans are interest-free, they are indexed, meaning the debt is adjusted annually to reflect the changing cost of living and maintain its real value.

Typically, prices tend to rise and this adjustment sees a student’s debt grow by between 1.5% and 3% every year. Last year, indexation was 1.8%.

However, this year the COVID-19 pandemic looks like it could put the trend in reverse.

It was revealed last month Australian inflation suffered its largest fall in 72 years during the June quarter.

The consumer price index (CPI) fell 1.9% over the three months, as the price of key consumer goods declined in line with the deterioration of the Australian economy. In simple terms, the purchasing power of Australians increased as prices fell.

While that has large ramifications for the economy as a whole, there could be a small benefit for those three million Australians still paying off their student loans, administered currently under the HECS-HELP program.

Owing around $66 billion to the federal government, the interest-free loans grow at the same rate as the CPI.

“While there is no immediate effect from the June 2020 quarter fall, the indexation arrangements for outstanding HELP debts, which are intended to maintain the real value of the debt, could result in reduced loan balances in June 2021, depending on CPI movements over the next three quarters,” Commonwealth Parliamentary Library researcher Hazel Ferguson and Gregory O’Brien wrote.

It means that if the June fall isn’t erased over the coming quarters, each individual’s outstanding debt will fall this year rather than increase.

If it did fall into negative territory, it would be just the third time on record, happening previously in 1997 and 1960.

So uncommon is the reduction that even Australia’s last two recessions in the early 80s and early 90s weren’t enough to tip the scales.

“Given widespread expectations of an Australian recession following COVID-19 lockdowns, there is the potential for a repeat of the experience of subdued inflation in the short-term,” Ferguson and O’Brien wrote.

While the average Australian might enjoy seeing a few hundred dollars shaved off their study bill, it would be little consolation. The country is, after all, facing rising unemployment and declining job prospects at the same time.

Nor will it be of much use to commencing students, who face paying double the tuition for some courses under the Morrison government’s new reform plan.

But with both of those looming, Australians might as well take what they can get.

