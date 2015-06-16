Jeb Bush just confronted pro-immigration hecklers at his 2016 announcement

AP/David Goldman Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R).

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) went off script in order to challenge protesters who heckled him at his 2016 presidential campaign announcement.

According to reporters present, a group of activists stood up with matching, bright T-shirts in order to loudly oppose Bush’s immigration policies.

Though conservatives often criticise Bush for being insufficiently tough on immigration, the protesters appeared to attack Bush from his left on the issue. Their shirts reportedly said, “Legal status is not enough.”

Bush, who otherwise stuck closely to his prepared remarks, deviated in order to declare he would directly tackle immigration reform as president.

“By the way, just so that our friends know: The next president of the United States will pass meaningful immigration reform so that will be solved,” he said before taking a shot at President Barack Obama.

“Not by executive order,” he added, a reference to Obama’s executive actions shielding millions of undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Conservatives have criticised Obama for using executive orders to push for immigration reform.

