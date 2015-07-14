Heckler ejected from Hillary Clinton speech after interrupting to ask about Wall Street regulation

Hunter Walker/Business Insider Activist David Burke being escorted out of Hillary Clinton’s economic speech after shouting at her.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s major economic speech on Monday was interrupted by a protester who demanded answers from her about investment banking regulations.

The heckler, Daniel Burke, stood up and shouted at the end of Clinton’s address, in which she outlined her presidential campaign’s economic agenda.

“Senator Clinton, will you restore Glass-Steagall?” Burke yelled.

Clinton, who was speaking in Manhattan at The New School, appeared taken aback. She did not answer his question. Her supporters in the audience eventually started clapping to drown out Burke and security escorted him from the building.

Outside, Burke told Business Insider he is an organiser with LaRouche PAC, which supports the controversial political activist Lyndon LaRouche.

The Glass-Steagall Act, which was passed in 1933 and repealed in 1999, separates commercial banks and investment banks. Burke said he supports efforts launched last week by a bipartisan group of senators including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) to restore Glass-Steagall. He said this is particularly important because the situation in Greece could fuel another financial crisis.

“It should be passed immediately, preferably in the next two weeks. We really do not know what will come … of the potential for an immediate financial crash on the basis of the Greek trigger,” Burke said.

Clinton has not been clear about her position on Glass-Steagall. Her two Democratic primary rivals, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) have said they support restoring the law.

Burke told Business Insider he is unhappy Clinton did not answer questions at the speech.

“She should take questions so that these things could be raised,” he said.

View videos and photos of Burke interrupting the speech as well as our interview with him outside the event below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Hunter Walker/Business Insider David Burke shouting at Hillary Clinton.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.