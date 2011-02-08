HEC Paris Starts E-Business Chair

HEC Paris, the French business school ranked number one in Europe by the Financial Times, has started a chair for online business and “digital innovation.” (Via Les Echos, in French.)



The chair is being funded and mentored by five of the top French internet entrepreneurs: Vente Privée’s Jacques-Antoine Granjon, Free’s Xavier Niel, PriceMinister and ISAI’s Pierre Kosciusko-Morizet, Meetic’s Marc Simoncini and Pixmania’s Steve Rosenblum.

The chair will offer a 100 hour course on online business to MBA and MSc students. We like this not just because we like online business and HEC (disclosure: your writer is an alum) but because the chair is backed by actual entrepreneurs, not big companies and/or academics.

