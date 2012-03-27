Ignore The Hype, This Year's 'Heavyweight' Final Four Is Actually Pretty Normal

Photo: AP Images

After the past couple of seasons included low-seeded mid-majors reaching the Final Four, many seem surprised by the “Heavyweight” nature of this year’s Final Four, which includes four of college basketball’s more storied programs. But if we look at recent history, big teams in the Final Four is the rule, not the exception.This year’s Final Four (Kentucky, Ohio State, Louisville, Kansas) each have won at least one national championship. And the four schools have combined to win 13 titles. Certainly an impressive resumé, but it’s not that unusual.



In just the last 20 years, there have been three tournaments in which the Final Four schools combined for more national titles, including as recently as 2008, which included UCLA (11 titles), Kansas (2), and North Carolina (4).

OK, so UCLA skews those numbers a bit. Well, what about Final Fours in which all four schools have won at least one title. We have to go all the way back to 2009 (Michigan St., UConn, Villanova, North Carolina), and 2007 (Florida, UCLA, Georgetown, Ohio State). In all, it has happened five times in the last 20 years.

Here’s a look at the championship experience among the Final Four teams for the last 20 years…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.