Heavy.com Keeps Hiring: MSFT MSN Exec Eric Hadley To Run Sales/Marketing

After a decade at Microsoft, Eric Hadley is joining Heavy.com to run sales and marketing. Last week, Heavy hired Todd Sloan, the former CFO at NetRatings. Continuing to spend the $20 million it raised in January from Polaris, Heavy has also recently redesigned its site. Boilerplate Eric bio after the jump.



Eric Hadley was general manager of Global Marketing for the Microsoft Digital Advertising Solution Team including MSN, Live.com, xboxlive and all other Microsoft advertising-funded properties. He is responsible for product research, industry and agency initiatives, network positioning, sales collateral and field marketing events CRM and direct marketing. He also manages the global rollout of Microsoft adCenter—the company’s next-generation advertising platform.

For the past five years, Mr. Hadley has produced and programmed Microsoft’s annual Strategic Account Summit, the industry-leading media and marketing forum.

Before being appointed to his current position, Mr. Hadley managed MSN Brand Communications where he led several key initiatives, including the award-winning MSN 8 Butterfly campaign. Prior to that, Mr. Hadley ran Microsoft’s marketing efforts in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Hadley joined Microsoft in 1998 from Ogilvy & Mather, where he helped launch the award-winning worldwide e-business campaign that successfully revitalized the IBM brand. He also worked at Ammirati & Puris and DDB.

Mr. Hadley has received numerous awards and honours during his career. He was the recipient of the prestigious “Chairman’s Award,” an internal Microsoft honour bestowed only to exceptional employees. While at Ogilvy & Mather, Mr. Hadley received the “David Ogilvy Award” for his work on the IBM account.

Mr. Hadley serves on the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Committee of the Interactive Advertising Bureau. He is also a member of the Board of Directors for the VCU Advertising School and Urban Monkeys.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.