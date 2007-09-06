Heavy.com Bags NetRatings CFO Todd Sloan

MediaPost’s Joe Mandese reports that NetRatings finance chief Todd Sloan has joined online video service Heavy.com as CFO:



See Also: Heavy.com Bets on New Ad Network: Husky

A spokesman for Heavy declined to confirm Sloan’s appointment, but a NetRatings spokeswoman confirmed that Sloan stepped down several weeks ago and termed the move a “logical transition” following NetRatings merger into the Nielsen Co.

Sloan’s move…could not have come at a better time. The company is one of the red hot players in the burgeoning online video field, and recently received $20 million in second round financing from venture capital firm Polaris Venture, the same firm that backed its first round with $10 million in early 2006. Prior to NetRatings, Sloan was CFO of About.com, where he led the portal through its initial public offering and secondary offerings. Prior to that, he was executive vice president and COO of Sony Worldwide Networks.