Heavy Smog In China Blocked Out Everything But A Giant TV Screen

China’s smog has been so bad lately that entire cities were shut down last week because of pollution that can be seen from space.

The conditions change quickly, as can be seen by these totally different photos of the same skyscraper taken only 10 days apart in Shenyang in Liaoning province.

Monday was a particular smoggy day in Shenyang, and a Reuters photographer snapped this photo that shows everything but a massive TV screen obscured by the pollution. It puts highlights the fact that the toxic cloud covers just about everything.

REUTERS/Stringer An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province October 28, 2013.

The air quality has become a key health concern in the country. Even

the government admitsthat “toxic and hazardous chemical pollution has caused many environmental disasters, cutting off drinking water supplies, and even leading to severe health and social problems.”

Here’s a man riding his bike in the capital of Beijing on Monday:

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon A man wearing a mask rides a bicycle during a smoggy day in Beijing, October 28, 2013.

(h/t @pourmecoffee)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.