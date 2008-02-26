Heavy.com Adds Some Weight: 6 New Hires

NY-based Heavy.com, the lad-mag site/network, has bulked up with 6 new employees. Apparently a bitter tit-for-tat last September with high school sports site Takkle hasn’t hurt the company’s ability to hire. The bios:



Anthony Katsur, COO, Husky Network. Former COO at Panther Express (SAI sister company)

Tommy Pizzo, senior territory manager. Former MySpace sales manager

Robert Koshar, VP Ad Operations. Former WebMD media director

Tony Biel, director of sales, western region. Former Veoh.com ad sales director

Doug Schirle and Lindsey Klein, director of sales, western region. Both were formerly regional VPs at Pure Video Networks.

See Also: Heavy CEO: Dear Staff, Please Trash Ex-Colleagues

Heavy.com Continues Hiring Frenzy, Adds CTO

Heavy.com Bets on New Ad Network: Husky

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.