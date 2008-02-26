Heavy.com Adds Some Weight: 6 New Hires

NY-based Heavy.com, the lad-mag site/network, has bulked up with 6 new employees. Apparently a bitter tit-for-tat last September with high school sports site Takkle hasn’t hurt the company’s ability to hire. The bios:
- Anthony Katsur, COO, Husky Network. Former COO at Panther Express (SAI sister company)
- Tommy Pizzo, senior territory manager. Former MySpace sales manager
- Robert Koshar, VP Ad Operations. Former WebMD media director
- Tony Biel, director of sales, western region. Former Veoh.com ad sales director
- Doug Schirle and Lindsey Klein, director of sales, western region. Both were formerly regional VPs at Pure Video Networks.
See Also: Heavy CEO: Dear Staff, Please Trash Ex-Colleagues
Heavy.com Continues Hiring Frenzy, Adds CTO
Heavy.com Bets on New Ad Network: Husky
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.