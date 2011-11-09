Rapper Heavy D Has Died

TMZ has confirmed that ’90s rapper Heavy D died earlier today in a Los Angeles hospital.



Dwight Arrington Myers was 44 years old at the time of death.

Formerly the leader of hip-hop group Heavy D & the Boyz, Myers also incorporated reggae into his music.

He performed at the 2011 BET awards in October, playing hits “Nuttin’ But Love,” “Is It Good To You” and “I Want Somebody.”

His most recent tweet, sent around 2 a.m., read, “BE INSPIRED!”

