Heavy Cutting 25 Staffers

Web video firm Heavy is laying off 25 people from its staff of 105, or about 20% of its staff, PaidContent reports. Most of the layoffs were tech and ad ops — no longer needed once Heavy spins off its video ad network Husky Media into a new company.



