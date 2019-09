Video site for dudes Heavy.com named former Glam exec Richard Rocca as VP of business development. Rocca will be based on the West Coast. Before joining Glam as a senior director, Rocca was vice president for business development at Gorilla Nation and director of sales for Web analytics firm I/PRO.



