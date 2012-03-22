How A Heavily-Pregnant Hostage Smashed A Greek Baby-Trafficking Ring

Photo: AP

One woman got kidnapped, escaped the kidnappers and then helped police bust a baby trafficking ring, all while she was in her third trimester of pregnancy.The 31-year-old woman came from Bulgaria to Greece during her eighth month of pregnancy, Athens News reported.



She met two other Bulgarian nationals in Greece who let her stay with them. But it turned out that they weren’t the good Samaritans she thought they were.

“The woman eventually discovered that their real intention was to steal her baby and sell it,” Athens News said. She pretended to go into labour, and while in the hospital she alerted the staff to what was going on.

The police arrested two suspects and think the kidnappers are responsible for baby trafficking activities in multiple cities.

The New York Times reported in 2006 that baby trafficking had recently become a major problem in Greece.

“It’s a new type of crime that we didn’t experience a few years ago,” a police officer told the Times back then. Last year Bulgarian and Greek police arrested 11 baby traffickers, CNN reported.

And earlier this month, a 12-year-old girl was arrested for trying to sell her baby in Greece.

