This pen can make your mistakes vanish, just like magic.

It is called the HeatVanish Pen and works by using heat sensitive ink that turns clear when hot.

The pen is equipped with an electric heating element on the end which works as your rubber.

It can be backed on Kickstarter now for around £27.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

