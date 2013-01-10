HEATMAP: What You Really See When You Look At Facebook

Everyone ignores the ads on Facebook, right?



Wrong. This visual heatmap of where users actually look when they look at Facebook shows that “Page Post Ads” — which are the new ads that show up inside a users’ news feed, rather than in display boxes at the side of the page — are 200 per cent more likely to be seen than standard ads.

Virtually every single ad gets seen by Facebook users, reports EyeTrackShop, a market research company that studies where people actually look when they look at ads:

… the Facebook Page Post Ad attracts 92% of the users’ gaze, which is more than 200% higher visibility compared to the Facebook Standard Ad, which only 46% of the users see.

Other visual performance studies executed by EyeTrackShop have shown that up to 50% of all online ads impressions are never looked at.

ETS concludes that Page Post Ads are cheap at the price (click to enlarge):

Photo: EyeTrackShop

Disclosure: The author owns Facebook stock.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.