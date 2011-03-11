Update: Man Arrested, Situation Now Clear At Heathrow Terminal 5

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

9:08 ET: The man has now been arrested and the terminal cleared, according to Sky.9:05 ET: The BBC reports that it is a suspicious package that closed the terminal, and that planes are taking off and landing normally.



The Latest 9:01 ET: A Police spokesman now says there was no man threatening to blow himself up and, instead, there was merely a suspicious package being investigated.

There are also reports the would be bomber has been arrested.

Still a lot of confusion on the ground.

A man is threatening to blow himself up in a stand off with armed police at the UK’s Heathrow Airport, according to Martin Brunt of Sky News.

Terminal 5, which houses British Airways operations, has been evacuated.

More to follow…

