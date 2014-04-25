London's New Airport Terminal Is 'A Cathedral For The 21st Century' [PHOTOS]

London Heathrow Airport drew back the curtains this week on its brand new $US4.2 billion Terminal 2, which chief architect Luis Vidal calls a “cathedral for the 21st century.”Also known as the Queen’s Terminal, the newest addition to Heathrow is expected to see more than 20 million passengers a year when it opens for business this June.

The most striking feature of the new facility is the 230 foot long, 77 ton metal sculpture by artist Richard Wilson that contorts its way through the building’s covered courtyard. Titled The Slipstream, the sculpture’s purpose is “to transform the thrill of the air-show to the architectural environment of the international air terminal,” Wilson told USA Today.

The new building replaces the cramped 1950s-era T2 facility that was demolished in 2010. It will serve as the home to Star Alliance airlines including United, Lufthansa, and Singapore Airlines, along with Aer Lingus and Virgin Atlantic’s Little Red.

The new Queen’s Terminal complex is the latest step in the the airport’s $US18.5 billion redevelopment plan to alleviate overcrowding and bring its airports up to par with with Asia’s elite facilities.

Here is a closer look:

Terminal 2 will feature a full complement of private and public lounges equipped with showers, fine dining, bars, and sleeping suites.

The increased number of gates at Terminal 2 will reduce the number of flight delays at Heathrow.

United Airlines Flight 958 from Chicago is expected to kick off passengers service on the morning of June 4th.

Architect Luis Vidal was brought in to finish the terminal’s design after initial plans became too costly.

Terminal 2 is equipped with 66 self-serve check-in kiosks and 60 bag drop check-in desks.

Terminal 1 will be demolished in 2016 to make way for further expansion of Terminal 2.

