Heathrow Losing Passengers To Rival Euro Hubs: London Mayor Calls For New Airport

Photo: AP

London’s Heathrow Airport is losing passengers to other European hubs London Mayor Boris Johnson is calling for a new airport to be built in southeast England to boost flights to London after a recent report showed Heathrow is losing travellers to airports in other European nations.



The report, overseen by Transport for London’s deputy chairman Daniel Moylan, painted a bleak outlook for Heathrow Airport. The hub slipped to seventh in terms of destinations serviced by international airports around the globe. That’s down from second in 1990.

Heathrow’s 157 direct destinations pale in comparison to Franfurt’s 235 or Paris’ 224 at Charles de Gaulle. The report also stated that Heathrow handles about 75,000 more passengers each day than it was ever intended to.

“The capital’s airports are full, our runways are rammed and we risk losing jobs to Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Madrid or other European cities should we fail to act,” Johnson said on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

