Heathrow's boss just told the Airport Commission to 'get on with it' over new massive runway proposal

REUTERS/Paul Hackett Members of the Italian Olympic squad arrive at Heathrow airport, London, July 16, 2012.

The boss of Britain’s Heathrow Airport said that the authorities in charge of signing off on another runway should deliver “a quick decision” as airlines and shareholders are ready to get plans moving.

John Holland-Kaye, CEO of Heathrow, said in a results statement today that the cash to build the new runway is ready to go and new airlines are waiting to start new routes from the airport (emphasis ours):

“Heathrow is a fantastic airport and a great front door for Britain. We’re a business that’s delivering an unrivalled passenger experience in western Europe, we’ve got over 30 airlines knocking on our door waiting to serve the UK’s hub, our world-class shareholders are lined up to privately fund expansion and with an additional runway we will create 40,000 new skilled and well-paid jobs for the local community. We are ready to deliver the only runway that can connect all of Britain to global growth. All we need is a quick decision, so let’s get on with it.”

The Airports Commission is in charge of signing off or rejecting Heathrow’s proposal. It is due to make its recommendation to the government after next month’s General Election.

Heathrow reported a 2% rise in passenger traffic to 16.4 million for the three months ending March 31, 2015. Revenue also rose by 8% to £622 million ($US938 million).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.