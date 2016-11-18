This ad for Heathrow Airport might just be the best Christmas ad of the year

YouTube The two bears in Heathrow’s tear-jerker Christmas ad.

Heathrow Airport has released a Christmas ad and it’s about two elderly bears returning from their travels to arrive home for Christmas.

“Coming home for Christmas” (which you can watch in full below) follows the couple through Heathrow Airport as they make their way through baggage and customs.

In the arrivals hall, at the end of the ad, the bears “transform” into their real-life human versions and are greeted by their excitable grandchildren.

People love the ad, which pulls at the heart strings, in a year when “sadvertising” has taken a back seat, as John Lewis opted for a lighter tone with its “Buster the Boxer” spot, compared with previous years’ efforts.

The Heathrow Airport ad has already been viewed almost 2 million times on YouTube since it launched on November 14, and video ad-tech company Unruly told Business Insider it has been shared over 243,000 times across both Facebook and YouTube.

Lots of people are tweeting to say how much they love the ad, which was created by agency Havas London.

Ah, new favourite Xmas ad. Take a bow @HeathrowAirport https://t.co/ip3T584e5N

— Sascha Williams (@Sascha_Williams) November 18, 2016

Hands down the best Christmas ad this year: https://t.co/IhgDABDSv2

— Hannah Neo (@hannaheneo) November 17, 2016

Watch the ad in full here:

