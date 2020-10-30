THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Heathers' 32 years later

New World Pictures Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk, Winona Ryder, and Kim Walker in ‘Heathers.’

“Heathers” is a cult classic film from the late ’80s, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

Since the movie was released, Ryder has gone on to earn two Oscar nominations. She currently stars on Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

Slater is known for his more recent work on the USA Network show “Mr. Robot.”

“Heathers” has become a cult classic since it was released in 1988.

The original “Heathers” cast was led by Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, and Shannen Doherty. It’s popularity also spawned an off-Broadway musical and a cancelled TV show reboot.

Keep reading for a look back at the movie cast and where they are now.

In “Heathers,” Winona Ryder starred as Veronica Sawyer.

New World Pictures When Ryder’s character wasn’t forging notes, she was getting cherry slushies with J.D. and assisting in murders.

Ryder’s character was a teenager who spent her time furiously jotting notes in a dairy and dreaming of a world without Heather Chandler (until her wish came true). By the end, she became “the new sheriff in town.”

Fans can catch Ryder starring as Joyce Byers on “Stranger Things,” Netflix’s popular sci-fi series that has a fourth season on the way.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Winona Ryder in January 2020.

In 2016, Ryder received a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a drama television series for her role on “Stranger Things.”

The following year, Ryder and the cast of “Stranger Things” won a SAG Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

After “Heathers” Ryder gained awards show recognition for her roles in films like “The Age of Innocence,” the 1994 version of “Little Women,” and “Mermaids.”

She earned Oscar nominations for her parts in “The Age of Innocence,” and “Little Women.”

You may also know her from other notable films, including “Edward Scissorhands,” “The Crucible,” “Girl, Interrupted,” and “Black Swan.”

In 2018, she starred alongside Keanu Reeves in the rom-com “Destination Wedding.”

Ryder also had a highly-publicized relationship with “Edward Scissorhands” costar Johnny Depp.

She’s been in a relationship with Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011 and according to The Cut, she previously told Net-A-Porter’s The Edit that she’s not sure she’s interested in marriage.

Christian Slater played Jason Dean (also known as J.D.), the school’s problematic and aggressive student.

New World Pictures He attended seven schools in seven different states and often snuck into Veronica’s bedroom through her window.

J.D. was a dangerous person who purposely concocted a toxic hangover cure for Heather Chandler that killed her. This was followed by murdering other popular kids at school, building a bomb, and attempting to blow up the school. In the end, he attached the bomb to himself, blew up, and set Sawyer free.

Slater starred alongside Rami Malek on USA Network’s award-winning psychological thriller “Mr. Robot.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Christian Slater in October 2019.

He played the titular character on the show, which lasted for four seasons between 2015 and 2019.

In 2016, “Mr. Robot” won a Golden Globe for best drama TV series, while Slater won the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for television.

Slater went on to earn two additional Golden Globe nominations for his supporting role in the years after his win.

Slater has also appeared in various TV shows and films since his role in “Heathers,” like “The Forgotten” and “Robin Hood: Den of Thieves.”

More recently, you may have seen the actor on shows like “The Lion Guard” and “Dirty John.”

Slater shares two kids with ex-wife Ryan Haddon and has one child with current wife Brittany Lopez.

Shannen Doherty played Heather Duke, one third of the Heathers.

New World Pictures Shannen Doherty as Heather Duke.

She was later recruited by J.D. to spread a petition at the school and get it signed by everyone as part of his plan to blow up Westerburg and its inhabitants.

Doherty guest-starred on season four of “Riverdale” in a touching tribute to late “Beverly Hills, 90210” costar Luke Perry.

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic Shannen Doherty in October 2019.

Perry died in March 2019 at the age of 52 following a stroke that occurred days earlier. The season four premiere episode acted as s tribute to the actor and his character, Fred Andrews, who was killed off.

Doherty played a stranger on the side of the road who Fred stopped to help. He pushed her out of the way as a car sped by and struck him.

Aside from “Heathers” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” Doherty also portrayed Prue Halliwell on the original “Charmed” series and filmed guest-appearances for the “Heathers” reboot prior to the show being scrapped.

She reunited with her “Beverly Hills, 90210” costars for the show “BH90210,” in which she played herself. The series was cancelled after one season.

In 2015, Doherty revealed that she was battling breast cancer and undergoing treatment. She spoke openly about her health struggle and announced that she was in remission in 2017.

In 2020, Doherty said that her breast cancer returned and she was in stage 4.

Kim Walker played the leader of the Heathers, Heather Chandler.

New World Pictures Walker’s character often wore blazers, collared shirts, and skirts.

She was hated by Sawyer and her queen bee attitude got her killed at the hands of J.D.

Walker’s last film was titled “Killing Cinderella” and she passed away in 2001 from a brain tumour.

Pioneer Pictures Kim Walker in ‘A Reason to Believe’ in 1995.

Following “Heathers,” Walker went on to appear in “A Reason to Believe,” “Say Anything…” and “The Outsiders” TV show.

Lisanne Falk played Heather McNamara in “Heathers.”

New World Pictures This Heather thought she had a messy life.

She was on the cheerleading team and convinced that she was “cursed” in the love department.

Falk no longer acts, but her last listed project was a 2002 short titled “Casablanca.”

Artisan Entertainment Lisanne Falk in one of her last movies before she stopped acting, ‘Suicide Kings.’

Like Walker, Falk went on to appear in the popular 1989 movie “Say Anything…” and landed a few other roles.

Patrick Labyorteaux played Ram Sweeney, one of the jocks at school.

New World Pictures Patrick Labyorteaux played a stereotypical jock.

Veronica despised Ram and made it clear. J.D. shot an empty gun at him at the start of the movie, but later shot and killed him with a loaded gun.

Labyorteaux had a recurring role as Bud Roberts Jr. on “NCIS.”

CBS Patrick Labyorteaux alongside Mark Harmon on ‘NCIS.’

Labyorteaux has played roles on shows like “iCarly,” “American Crime Story,” “Scandal,” and “Castle.”

More recently, he appeared in the TV movies “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time ” and “Rent-an-Elf.”

Lance Fenton played Kurt Kelly, one of the other jocks who often took pleasure in bullying other students.

New World Pictures Things didn’t end well for Kurt.

He tried to ruin Veronica’s reputation after she dismissed him, and J.D. took the incident as an opportunity to later take revenge and kill him.

Fenton stopped acting and later became a chiropractor.

New World Pictures Fenton has been difficult to track down since he quit acting.

Fenton appeared in one TV movie the year after “Heathers” was released in theatres. According to Yelp, he was part of a chiropractic practice in California called Fenton Family Chiropractic, but the building is no longer open.

Betty Finn, played by Renée Estevez, was close friends with Veronica until she started spending more time with the Heathers.

New World Pictures ‘Nice guys finish last. I should know,’ Betty said.

After Heather Chandler died, Betty went to Veronica’s house to play croquet with her.

In real life, Estevez is the half-sister of actors Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen and still active in the entertainment industry as a writer and actress.

Double Helix Films Renee Estevez starred in ‘Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers.’

She appeared in movies and TV shows like “Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers,” “The West Wing,” and “The Way.” She also wrote four episodes of Sheen’s “Anger Management.”

Jennifer Rhodes played Veronica’s mum, Mrs. Sawyer.

Netflix Jennifer Rhodes as Mrs. Sawyer.

Veronica’s parents weren’t crucial characters in “Heathers,” but Mrs. Sawyer was visibly distraught when she thought that Veronica killed herself. She was unamused when she found out that it was just a prank.

Rhodes still acts, and recently guest-starred on “Teachers,” “Grace and Frankie,” and “All Rise.”

Freeform Jennifer Rhodes as Letti Devon on Freeform’s ‘Famous in Love.’

She also appeared on “Famous in Love,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Sean Saves the World.”

