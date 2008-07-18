Heather Mills Refuses To Pay More Than $1 Million For House In LA

Paul McCartney’s ex-wife has been house-hunting in LA, but she’s apparently unwilling to spend one cent more than couch-change $1 million (despite her $33 million divorce payout). Perhaps she should start looking at one-bedrooms:



NY Post: HIGH-Handed Heather Mills is going Hollywood. Paul McCartney‘s ex, who recently bought a $5 million pad in the West Village, has been looking for another home in West Hollywood or Beverly Hills. “She’s with Prudential Realty and is giving them a really hard time, because she will only pay $1 million and refuses to budge,” said our source. “They’ve been showing her places for $1.1 million or $1.2 and she’ll get mad, telling them, ‘I said $1 million and not over.’ ” Mills’ rep said she had “no idea” Mills was even looking.

