Heather Mills Mulls Next C-List Celeb Gig: "Apprentice"

Obviously no one wants to admit that they’re such a low-level celebrity that they should be on “Celebrity Apprentice,” but Heather Mills was already on “Dancing with the Stars.” (She didn’t win).

NY Post: HEATHER Mills was able to extract $50 million from her marriage to Paul McCartney, but how will she fare on “Celebrity Apprentice”? Producers have asked the one-legged former pinup to become a contestant on the NBC show’s next season, says an insider. “Donald [Trump] really likes her, so he was into the idea,” said our source. “But I don’t think she wants to do the show full time, so she may just appear as a surprise guest on an episode to run one of the tasks. She’s figuring it all out.” It would be convenient for Mills, who just bought a $5 million apartment in the Village.

