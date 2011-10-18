Heather Mills Lists UK Home and Ex-Husband Paul McCartney Remarries

Former model and philanthropist/activist Heather Mills, best known for her previous marriage to Paul McCartney, has decided to put her Robertsbridge, East Suffolk pad on the market for £3.9 million (over $6 million). Like many other people selling their homes in a turbulent market, Mills is willing to lease the property for £7,995 (or around $16,000) per month if she is unable to find a buyer.



Heather Mills married Paul McCartney in June of 2002 and had a child with McCartney in October of 2003. The couple separated in 2006 and eventually finalised their divorce in 2008, in which Mills received a settlement of £24.3 million plus child support. On October 9th Mr. McCartney tied the knot for the third time.

Mills purchased the property in 2007 (after the separation from McCartney), but spends most of her time in New York and Austria. Apparently she no longer needs this 8 bedroom and 6.5 bathroom home that rests on nearly 15 acres of land. From beautiful gardens to a swimming pool and tennis court, the home is simply stunning and is in a fantastic location. What is the issue? The economy.

The United States is not the only country dealing with a struggling economy—so are the UK and many other countries across the world. As a result, the real estate market throughout the UK is rather stagnant, making it hard for sellers like Mills to receive £3.9 million for the home or even £7,995 for leasing the property.

In the end, this is an incredible home with beautiful surroundings and a fantastic location. The question is not whether the home is exceptional, but instead is can Heather Mills find a buyer that can afford this home in the struggling economic conditions?

