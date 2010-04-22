Heather Locklear Charged With Hit-And-Run In 4 A.M. Car Wreck

From the Associated Press:



LOS ANGELES – Heather Locklear has a court date next month on misdemeanour hit-and-run charges after an early-morning crash knocked down a street sign.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Captain Eric Dowd says Locklear was cited and released Saturday after a resident reported hearing a crash around 4 a.m. An investigation led police to Locklear, whom they believe was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Blair Berk, an attorney for the 48-year-old actress, confirmed Locklear was cited as the car’s registered owner but said “it is not yet clear who was driving the vehicle.”

The matter will be heard May 17 at Simi Valley Court, Dowd said.

Locklear was arrested in 2008 for driving under the influence of prescription drugs. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving in January 2009.

