Heather Harde's Quitting AOL

Thanks, really, but I’m out of here.

It has been a rough week for AOL.First came news that Brad Garlinghouse, the west coast product boss, is quitting.



Then came news that senior TechCrunch writer Sarah Lacy is quitting.

And now a source tells us that former TechCrunch CEO Heather Harde is quitting.

Heather has handed in her resignation, the source says, but AOL management is still trying to persuade her to stay.

AOL still has thousands of employees, so these particular departures aren’t big news in the grand scheme. But they’re also not good news. Especially if, as some have suggested, the exits are indicative of ongoing discombobulation and frustration within the company.

