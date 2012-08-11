Heather Graham Resumes Her Stripper Role In 'Hangover 3'—Here's Today's Buzz

- Warnerr BrothersEd Helms and Heather Graham are reunited for “Hangover III” and it feels so good.Good news, “Hangover” fans. Heather Graham may have sat out the super successful film’s sequel, but the actress will resume her role as loveable stripper Jade for the franchise’s third instalment . The movie, which shoots this fall, also reunites Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms.
- Billy Crystal is set to receive a whopping $4 million from publisher Henry Holt and Co. to pen a book on ageing, just in time for Crystal’s 65th birthday. We’ll leave the snarky irony of this to Vulture.
- Sean Penn is getting back into the director’s chair with “Crazy for the Storm,” based on Norman Ollestad’s memoir about his “relationship [as an 11-year-old] with his father and how the skills his father instilled in him helped him survive after a plane crash stranded him on a mountaintop.” Didn’t Penn already direct “Into the Wild”?
- Amy Winehouse’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil is in a coma after a reported drug and alcohol binge. Amy’s father, Mitch Winehouse, tweeted Thursday: “Terrible news about Blake this morning. Remember Amy loved him. Let’s pray for his recovery.”
- Joe Simpson, Jessica’s pastor father, was arrested for DUI in Los Angeles after officers got the feeling he was intoxicated.
- Bobbi Kristina honored her late mother Whitney Houston, who would have turned 49 yesterday, by having the singer’s initials tattooed on her wrist.
- Meet Alan Ritchson, who, it was just announced, will play Gloss in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” Ritchson, who is best known for his roles on FX’s “Blue Mountain State” and “Smallville,” joins a cast that includes fellow newcomers Philip Seymour Hoffman and Jena Malone.
