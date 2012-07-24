Heath Ledger's Father Calls For Tighter Gun Control Laws After 'Dark Knight Rises' Shooting

The late Heath Ledger as the Joker.

Photo: The Joker

Heath Ledger‘s father is calling for America to tighten its gun laws in the wake of the deadly theatre shootings in Colorado.”It’s terrible – the whole circumstances,” Heath’s father Kim told Australia’s Herald Sun. “The guy’s obviously a nut case. He has obviously lost it. I think what America should be doing is restricting the availability of ammunition or revisiting their gun laws—that’s what they should be doing.”



The elder Ledger’s comments came in response to Friday’s shooting spree at a cineplex screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” in Aurora, Colo., in which 12 died and dozens were injured.

Holmes allegedly had dyed his hair red and told police after his arrest that he was the Joker.

Heath Ledger played Batman’s nemesis the Joker in the previous film in the Warner Bros. franchise, “The Dark Knight,” before he died from an accidental drug overdose in January 2008.

Ledger’s made clear that “we can’t blame Heath or the [Joker] character” for the incident.

“It’s [The Joker] fictitious. I don’t know what this does to the character,” Ledger said. “I think that’s the least of my worries. I’d be more worried about the families and other people involved in the tragedy.”

SEE ALSO: Anne Hathaway and Christian Bale speak out on “The Dark Knight Rises” shooting >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.