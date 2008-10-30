Heath Ledger Third Highest-Earning Dead Celeb Of 2008

After passing away just nine months ago, Heath Ledger has already made $20 million in the afterlife. The Dark Knight star debuts at number three on Forbes‘ annual list of the highest-earning dead celebrities, largely thanks to his earnings from the Batman sequel. (By the way, Forbes, you might want to fix that “Dark Night” typo on Ledger’s slideshow page.)



Paul Newman, meanwhile, took the number 11 spot with an estimated $5 million in residuals. Number one, again, is Elvis Presley. (The full list is here.)

But while Ledger and Newman are making money now, fame in the afterlife, as in life is fleeting. Just two years ago, Kurt Cobain knocked Elvis out of the top spot, and now he’s not even on Forbes’s list. Tupac Shakur is also off the list after grabbing the number 8 spot with $9 million last year. Also off the list: George Harrison, James Brown and Bob Marley, who took the number 5, 11 and 12 spots last year. Man, even dead artists are having trouble making money in the music biz.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.