Heath Ledger's Insurance Company Withholding $10 Million Over "Suspicious" Death

Just a day after Heath Ledger’s family announced that they were giving the deceased actor’s $16 million fortune to his daughter Matilda, news emerges that an additional $10 million in life insurance, which would also go to Matilda, is being held up by an investigation into the “suspicious” nature of Ledger’s death. If Ledger’s demise is ruled a suicide, that would invalidate his policy.



MTV News: The insurance company that held a $10 million life insurance policy on late actor Heath Ledger has not yet paid out because the company believes the actor’s death was “suspicious.” If the company deems his death a suicide, the policy would be invalid.

According to a lawsuit filed by the trustee for Ledger’s 2-year-old daughter, Matilda, ReliaStar Life Insurance Company wrote the policy on the actor in June 2007, six months before the “Dark Knight” star died of what officials determined was an accidental drug overdose, TMZ reports. Matilda’s lawyers — who are charged with holding the money for the toddler — believe the insurance company is attempting to drag the case out in court to avoid paying the $10 million.

According to TMZ’s report, instead of promptly paying the policy out, ReliaStar began investigating whether Ledger committed suicide, which would nullify the policy; the New York City Medical Examiner ruled the death accidental.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.