Tour The London Mansion That Just Hit The Market For A Record $158 Million

Julie Zeveloff
heath hall

Photo: The Ability Group

At £100 million ($158 million), Heath Hall on London’s super-exclusive The Bishops Avenue is the new most expensive home for sale in Britain.Built for sugar magnate William Tate Lyle in 1910, the home had fallen into disrepair in recent years.

It was purchased in 2006 by property tycoon Andreas Panayiotou, whose development company The Ability Group restored the 40,000-square-foot mansion and surrounding gardens to their former glory. He poured some $63 million into the home before putting it on the market, according to The Daily Mail.

The Ability Group shared some photos of the restored estate.

Heath Hall is set on two acres on one of the most exclusive streets in London.

Source: The Ability Group

Built for a sugar magnate, the home has 17 bedrooms and garage space for 10 cars.

Source: The Ability Group

Let's step inside.

Buy this house, and you can count members of the royal families of Brunei and Saudi Arabia as your neighbours.

Source: The Ability Group

That's a solid oak staircase. All of the woodwork was completed in Italy and flown to London.

Source: The Ability Group

The dining room is simply massive.

As are the bedrooms.

This one is about the size of a typical New York City studio.

The bathrooms are exquisite. Materials include 12 types of marble, and 7 types of wood.

Source: The Ability Group

Like any mansion worth its weight, this one comes with a panic room (we're not sure this is it).

Source: The Ability Group

There are plenty of sitting spaces and offices as well.

The garden room under the skylight is one of the prettiest rooms in the home.

In the mood for a movie? Catch one in the home theatre.

There are indoor and outdoor swimming pools at Heath Hall.

Source: The Ability Group

Now see another major renovation.

