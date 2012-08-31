Tour The London Mansion That Just Hit The Market For A Record $158 Million

Photo: The Ability Group

At £100 million ($158 million), Heath Hall on London’s super-exclusive The Bishops Avenue is the new most expensive home for sale in Britain.Built for sugar magnate William Tate Lyle in 1910, the home had fallen into disrepair in recent years.



It was purchased in 2006 by property tycoon Andreas Panayiotou, whose development company The Ability Group restored the 40,000-square-foot mansion and surrounding gardens to their former glory. He poured some $63 million into the home before putting it on the market, according to The Daily Mail.

The Ability Group shared some photos of the restored estate.

