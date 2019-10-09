Texas sheriff says a groom robbed a bank the day before his wedding to pay for the ring and venue

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace/Facebook Heath Edward Bumpous is accused of robbing a bank the day before his wedding to pay for a ring and flowers.

Heath Bumpous turned himself in to authorities just a few hours after a bank robbery he’s accused of carrying out in southeastern Texas on Friday morning, according to the Trinity County sheriff.

The sheriff said Bumpous told officers he stole from the bank to pay for a ring and venue for his wedding the next day.

A Texas groom has been arrested on suspicion of robbing a bank the day before his wedding to pay for a ring and venue.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace/Facebook Bumpous was jailed on a charge of aggravated robbery.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a robber came in to the Citizens State Bank in the southeastern Texas city of Groveton on Friday morning at about 11:30 a.m., told the teller he had a weapon, and demanded money.

Just a few hours after the robbery, the Trinity County sheriff posted photos of the suspect online, and a woman recognised him as her fiancé.

When she confronted Heath Edward Bumpous about the pictures, he apparently denied involvement at first before she convinced him to turn himself in.

“He lied to her a few times,” Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace told the Star-Telegram. “She knew it was him.”

KTRE reported that Bumpous surrendered to the police at a courthouse, where he told authorities he stole the money to pay for items for his wedding, which was scheduled for the next day.

“He basically stated that he was getting married tomorrow so he didn’t have enough money for a wedding ring that he wanted to buy and he needed to pay for the wedding venue,” Wallace told KTRE.

Wallace added that most of the money had been returned, though the total amount Bumpous is accused of stealing has not been reported.

Bumpous was booked in to county jail on a charge of aggravated robbery.

The wedding did not take place on Saturday as planned.

