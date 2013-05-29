The First Heat Wave Of Summer Will Engulf The East Coast Wednesday

Those complaining about the recent spate of cold weather and rain in New York will likely get their due this weekend, when the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions are hit with a three-day heat wave.



The upcoming hot spell will bring sweltering temperatures in the 90s to NYC, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. beginning on Wednesday and lasting through the weekend, according to AccuWeather. It will also be humid.

New Yorkers should expect at least one day of hot weather from Thursday through Saturday, and perhaps consider delaying that 10-mile jog through Brooklyn until next week.

