PICTURES OF HEATPOCALYPSE 2011

As temperature records are shattered from one city to the next, residents across the country are struggling to find relief from the heat.New York City has opened cooling stations, fire hydrants, and seen residents dipping into fountains and public pools.
Not even the setting sun provides much relief. It was still 85 degrees at 4:30 am in Central Park this morning.
The heat is expected to stick around for the weekend and the following pictures show Americans staying cool however they can during this “heatpocalypse”.
Vanity Mendez, 11, left, Isaiah Rivera, 6, centre, and Jonathan Medina, 11, cool off at an open fire hydrant in the East Village neighbourhood of Manhattan, Thursday, July 21, 2011
Stephanie Gracia, centre, sits nearby and watches as her children and their friends cool off in an inflatable pool outside their apartment on Thursday, July 21, 2011, in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, New York
An unidentified bicyclist waits for a stop light next to a time and temperature sign in Lawrence, Kan., Thursday, July 21, 2011
A straphanger sweats and fans himself with a newspaper as he waits for a subway in a stifling subway station
Louis Tellier, 7, from France, sticks his head in a Central Park fountain to cool down in New York, Thursday, July 21, 2011
Vivian Vasquez splashes herself with water as children play nearby at the Thomas Jefferson pool in New York's East Harlem neighbourhood
Nathaniel Mosley, 9, foreground, cools off with neighbours in water from an open hydrant in a street in Detroit, Thursday, July 21, 2011
William Dyer, Jr., of Gortham, Maine stays cool seated on his beach chair waist-deep in Sabbathday Lake in New Gloucester, Maine, Thursday
Taking a break from the heat, Sandy Baker, right, of Itascha, Texas, stands by as her 12-month-old grand daughter, Kera Upchurch, sleeps in a shaded van during a family outing to Burger's Lake in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday
