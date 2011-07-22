PICTURES OF HEATPOCALYPSE 2011

Photo: AP

As temperature records are shattered from one city to the next, residents across the country are struggling to find relief from the heat.New York City has opened cooling stations, fire hydrants, and seen residents dipping into fountains and public pools.



Not even the setting sun provides much relief. It was still 85 degrees at 4:30 am in Central Park this morning.

The heat is expected to stick around for the weekend and the following pictures show Americans staying cool however they can during this “heatpocalypse”.

