The Miami Heat Say They're Going To Stop Giving Danny Green Wide-Open 3-Pointers Tonight

The Miami Heat are planning on guarding Danny Green tight tonight.



Green has torched the Heat so far in the Finals.

He’s shooting 66% from 3-point range, and set the all-time record for 3-pointers in a single NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Chris Bosh says that’s over with starting tonight.

He told NBA.com’s John Schuhmann at shootaround today, “He has a knack for shooting, but he won’t be open tonight. We’ll see how he shoots it when somebody’s always on him.”

Stern words from Bosh. But keeping Green under wraps could open things up for other Spurs players.

After Game 5, Tony Parker said of Green, “I can’t believe he’s still open at this moment of this series. They are still trapping me and doubling Timmy, and Danny is wide open. He’s shooting the ball well. If you are going to leave Danny wide open, he’s going to make threes.”

The trapping and doubling Parker talked about has been effective for Miami. Parker is averaging 16 points and 6 assists in this series, after averaging 23 points and 7 assists in his previous playoff games.

If Miami rebuilds its defence around guarding Green, that could let Parker get going.

