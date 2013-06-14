The Miami Heat Get Desperate, Consider Abandoning Their Regular Starting Lineup

The Miami Heat are considering scraping their regular starting lineup tonight in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.



According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Heat are thinking about starting Mike Miller in place of Udonis Haslem.

The change make sense. Miller has been terrific and Haslem has been awful in this series.

But the fact that Miami is switching things up at this late stage is telling.

The fact that they’re going all-in with Miller — who averaged just 15 minutes in the regular season and barely played before March — implies that this is a team that feels it needs to do something different.

After Miami’s historically dominant regular season, that’s a shockingly revelation.

The Spurs haven’t changed who they are at all in this series. Their ball movement has been spectacular, and Tony Parker is destroying everything Miami was to do on defence. They’re playing exactly how they want to play on both ends of the court.

San Antonio has forced Miami to blink first.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.